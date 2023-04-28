Norfolk man arrested, charged in two sexual assaults reported in March, April

Norfolk Police have arrested a 41-year-old man as a result of two ongoing sexual assault investigations.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Mayflower Road on March 26 around 3:40 a.m. A victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and reported to have been sexually assaulted.

Fast forward from there to Thursday around 3:55 a.m., when a victim reported to have been sexually assaulted by a man in the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Thomas J. Obryen, 41, has been arrested and charged in connection with the cases with forcible sodomy, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, abduction, and use of a firearm.

Obryen is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

These both remain active investigations, and detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 757-664-7033, or submit an anonymous tip to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3Tips mobile app.