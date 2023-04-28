Countries
newsnorfolk man arrested charged in two sexual assaults reported in march april
Virginia

Norfolk man arrested, charged in two sexual assaults reported in March, April

Chris Graham
Published date:
Thomas J. Obryen
Thomas J. Obryen. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police have arrested a 41-year-old man as a result of two ongoing sexual assault investigations.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Mayflower Road on March 26 around 3:40 a.m. A victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and reported to have been sexually assaulted.

Fast forward from there to Thursday around 3:55 a.m., when a victim reported to have been sexually assaulted by a man in the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Thomas J. Obryen, 41, has been arrested and charged in connection with the cases with forcible sodomy, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, abduction, and use of a firearm.

Obryen is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

These both remain active investigations, and detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 757-664-7033, or submit an anonymous tip to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

