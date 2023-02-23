Countries
No injuries, family displaced, in Wednesday night fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

A family of five and one dog have been displaced as a result of a structure fire on Crenshaw Court in Charlottesville on Wednesday night.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the 7:14 p.m. blaze.

According to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, a resident of the home attempted to put out the flames in a bedroom, and after failing, closed the door and called 911.

Closing the door helped contain the fire until crews arrived.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene four minutes after dispatch, and crews had the fire under control seven minutes after arrival.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.

