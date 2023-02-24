Countries
news no drivers license services available saturday at virginia dmv centers
Virginia

No driver’s license services available Saturday at Virginia DMV centers

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia dmvDriver’s license services will be unavailable at Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers statewide on Saturday.

Verizon network maintenance will impact access to an essential external licensing system, the National Driver Register.

By law, DMV is required to check the federal NDR database before issuing a driver’s license and without access to the system this Saturday, driver-related transactions are unavailable.

All DMV offices will be open for all other services. However, customers will be unable to apply for, renew or replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, CDL or driver privilege card. Transactions involving identification cards will not be affected.

Online renewal services may be available during the NDR outage, however, replacements of lost or stolen driver’s licenses will not be available.

Most Virginians are eligible to renew online every other time they are required to update their license.

