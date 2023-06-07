Countries
newsnewport news man pleads guilty to child sex abuse
Virginia

Newport News man pleads guilty, faces 10 years in child sex abuse case

Rebecca Barnabi
A Newport News man pleaded guilty Monday to persuading a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Timothy Desain, Jr. 40, distributed material on a social media platform, according to court documents. The National Center for Missing and Expl.oited Children received a CyberTip from the social media platform on Oct 26, 2021, and forwarded the tip to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, who forwarded the tip to the FBI.

A federal search warrant issued for Desain’s home and electronic devices yielded containers of marijuana, scales, Garda deposit bags and three firearms.

The investigation uncovered that Desain exploited a minor. He admitted to embezzling approximately $35,000 from Garda.

Desain pleaded guilty to charges of coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

