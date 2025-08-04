The Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park announces that noted Civil War author Sarah Kay Bierle will be onsite for a presentation on her new book, Glorious Courage: John Pelham in the Civil War.

Confederate artillerist John Pelham fought many of his most famous battles outside the Shenandoah Valley, but some of the pivotal moments of his military experiences started in the Valley, which was a key Virginia location during the Civil War. From 1861 until his death in 1863, Pelham commanded the Stuart Horse Artillery. His gallops in and out of the Shenandoah Valley give opportunity to explore regional history within biographical and Civil War artillery stories.

Bierle will present on the bustling days of 1861 as Pelham arrived in Harpers Ferry, just weeks after leaving West Point. She will also note the turning of the seasons and examine two important military movements that launched from the Shenandoah Valley: the Chambersburg Raid of 1862 and the Loudoun Valley Campaign. Then she will consider if the Shenandoah Valley was the backdrop for young Pelham and serious romance. In her new program, Bierle will take you on a journey along the backroads of Shenandoah Valley history and through unique accounts from the life of “Gallant Pelham.”

A discounted admission rate of $8 per adult is only available to individuals who preregister, a non-refundable payment due at time of registration. Registration is open until August 8, and can be made by calling 540-740-3101 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Regular admission rate of $12.00 per adult is available to anyone does not pre-register.

To register or for additional information on the presentation, contact Virginia Museum of the Civil War at 540-740-3101 or by email at [email protected].

New Market Battlefield State Historical Park is at 8895 George Collins Pkwy., New Market.