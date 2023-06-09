New Jersey murder suspect among two arrested in raid on Waynesboro home

Waynesboro and Albemarle County police made two arrests on Friday in connection with a local robbery and a murder in New Jersey.

Jaleel Khirey Brookins, 27, of Waynesboro, and Qwasean Jamal Lewis, 29, of Charlottesville, were taken into custody early Friday morning at a residence in the 300 block of Arch Avenue in Waynesboro.

According to police, a search warrant was served at the location at 6 a.m. Friday by the two local police departments and the FBI.

Brookins and Lewis were both wanted in connection with a May robbery in Albemarle County.

Brookins was also wanted on four charges related to a homicide in Newark, N.J.