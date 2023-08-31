Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
New executive director selected to lead Shenandoah Valley Technology Council
Economy, Local

New executive director selected to lead Shenandoah Valley Technology Council

Crystal Graham
Published date:

leigh evans svtcThe Shenandoah Valley Technology Council has announced a new executive director to lead the organization starting in October.

Leigh Evans, currently residing in Northern Virginia, will replace Nicky Swayne.

Evans comes to the Valley with extensive experience in nonprofit leadership helping to guide large membership organizations through critical and challenging transformations. She also brings a wealth of knowledge in thoughtful, people-centered technology integration through virtual engagement as well as extensive hospitality and event delivery capabilities.

Evans holds a Juris Doctorate with a concentration in Business Associations and Soft Intellectual Property from George Mason University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Psychology with a concentration in Social and Political Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

Evans was born and raised in Southwest Virginia and most recently resided in Northern Virginia for 14 years.

The 20-member SVTC Board of Directors conducted its search via a hiring committee established in early 2023.

“The SVTC board could not be more pleased that Leigh Evans has agreed to lead us to our organization’s next chapter as our Executive Director. We believe she offers exceptional gifts, skill sets, and experience to move the Tech Council forward by providing tangible value to our members and other community stakeholders, and we cannot wait to introduce her to the Valley,” said Michael Goertzen, president of the board.

Evans looks forward to engaging with members and the community.

“After making the decision to move to Harrisonburg to be surrounded by family, my sister sent me the posting for the Executive Director in a text that said, ‘I found your perfect role.’ I knew making the choice to move would open up new doors and opportunities and was ecstatic when I read the description for the Executive Director position,” said Evans. “It was as if someone created a role specifically for me. I am so fortunate to embark on a path of community development, in a place that my family has been a part of for decades”.

A meet-and-greet event will be held with Evans on Oct. 18.

To learn more about the SVTC, visit www.svtc-va.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

Environment, Local

Augusta County native, third-generation Black-owned farm named 2023 Valley Treasure

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Sports

Virginia D will need to be fast, disciplined, to keep up with up-tempo, rulebreaking Vols

Chris Graham

Tennessee led the nation in scoring and total offense a year ago, and coach Josh Heupel likes to push the tempo.

Environment, Health, Virginia

Fishing suspended at Shenandoah National Park with high temperatures, low stream flow

Rebecca Barnabi

Streams and rivers in Shenandoah National Park are closed to fishing until the area receives more precipitation.

virginia map
Virginia

Forbes ranks UVA Health No. 17 best employer in Commonwealth for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Events, Local

‘Forgotten Soldiers’: Retired Army Colonel to share research of local Black WWI soldiers

Rebecca Barnabi
inflation
Economy, U.S.

The rise and fall of inflation in the U.S.: Where Americans are still feeling it the most

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech lane stadium
Sports

Game Notes: Virginia Tech, ODU open 2023 season Saturday night in Blacksburg on ACCN

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy