Nelson County: Suspect caught red-handed in apparent robbery attempt

An individual was taken into custody Wednesday in Nelson County after being caught red-handed in an apparent robbery attempt of an unoccupied residence in Faber.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded multiple times to the 9632 Irish Road property for reports of burglaries.

Deputies responded on April 9 for a reported burglary in progress. Law enforcement met with the property owner who was already on location.

Based on visual confirmation from the owner, deputies determined that the suspect was inside the residence.

Having received permission to enter the structure from the property owner, deputies conducted an initial search of the premises but did not locate the individual.

A K-9 unit from the Albemarle County Police Department was requested and responded to the premises. A secondary search of the interior of the residence resulted in the location of an individual who was hiding under a series of miscellaneous property inside the home.

With the assistance of the K-9, the robbery suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released. However, the person was taken before a magistrate and is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The person has been charged with entering a dwelling to commit a larceny, according to Nelson County Sheriff Mark Embrey.