Nelson County: Suspect caught red-handed in apparent robbery attempt

Crystal Graham
An individual was taken into custody Wednesday in Nelson County after being caught red-handed in an apparent robbery attempt of an unoccupied residence in Faber.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded multiple times to the 9632 Irish Road property for reports of burglaries.

Deputies responded on April 9 for a reported burglary in progress. Law enforcement met with the property owner who was already on location.

Based on visual confirmation from the owner, deputies determined that the suspect was inside the residence.

Having received permission to enter the structure from the property owner, deputies conducted an initial search of the premises but did not locate the individual.

A K-9 unit from the Albemarle County Police Department was requested and responded to the premises. A secondary search of the interior of the residence resulted in the location of an individual who was hiding under a series of miscellaneous property inside the home.

With the assistance of the K-9, the robbery suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released. However, the person was taken before a magistrate and is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The person has been charged with entering a dwelling to commit a larceny, according to Nelson County Sheriff Mark Embrey.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

