news nelson county some answers from vsp on deaths of three people in rockfish river
Local

Nelson County: Some answers from VSP on deaths of three people in Rockfish River

Chris Graham
Published:
12-28-22 Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
Photo from the scene of the search effort. Photo: Virginia State Police

Some more answers are coming from Virginia State Police on the mysterious deaths of three people in Nelson County last week.

State Police has now identified a third victim as Jasiah Davis, an 11-year-old whose body was located on a riverbank next to the body of 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss.

Their bodies were found on Dec. 27 after VSP had been alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area.

A third body, that of Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, was found in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner.

State Police have been told that there were two additional individuals inside the Toyota – an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male.

Search efforts have not yet recovered the bodies of those two.

State Police reported on Friday that Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers.

The fourth passenger was a friend.

The vehicle became submerged when the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.

The crossing is on private property.

The incident remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

