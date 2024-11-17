Nelson County: Appraisers beginning work on four-year reassessment

Nelson County has retained Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to perform the county’s 2026 general reassessment, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Members of the reassessment team have already begun visiting properties. Assessors will be carrying photo IDs and will have magnetic “County Reassessment” signs on their vehicles.

“We want to alert the public to this, because our assessors and data collectors will be coming to residents’ homes to view and assess dwellings and the overall property. Assessors will take exterior pictures and measurements while visiting each property,” said Gary L. Eanes, vice president of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group. “It is the assessor’s purpose to collect sufficient data to determine the fair market value of each property. It is our ultimate goal to get a good and accurate assessment of all real estate in the county.”

The field assessments are expected to be completed in October 2025. Notices of Reassessment with any proposed changes in assessed value are expected to be mailed to property owners in November 2025. These notices will give the details regarding the method of appealing the proposed assessed value.

The home office of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group is located in Daleville. The owners, Steven I. Wampler and Gary L. Eanes, have performed 154 reassessments in 57 Virginia and North Carolina localities over the last 25 years.

If residents have questions regarding the reassessment, they may contact the Nelson County Reassessment Office at 800-213-7314.