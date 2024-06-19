Countries
National settlement funds available to SAW region to address opioid addiction, misuse
Health, Local

National settlement funds available to SAW region to address opioid addiction, misuse

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prescription medication
(© tony – stock.adobe.com)

An advisory group and consulting team is working with community health professionals to identify gaps in services to address opioid use.

Through a national settlement, funds are available to allocate in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County for programs designed to treat, prevent or reduce opioid use disorder or the misuse of opioids.

Opioid misuse can include taking more than the prescribed dose, using it to get high or taking someone else’s opioids.

The risk of opioid use disorder (which is sometimes referred to as opioid dependence or addiction) is higher when opioids are misused.

Common opioids include Oxycontin, Percocet, morphine, methadone, codeine and fentanyl.

The Knowledge Advisory Group and Carter Foundation consulting team started collecting background information for this effort through a review of published data related to opioid use.

The groups also looked in to resources that currently exist to address opioid use.

The KAG/CF consulting team will present preliminary findings and recommendations for the use of opioid settlement funds at two town hall meetings, which will both include an opportunity for public comment from residents of the SAW region.

Save the date: Town hall meetings

  • Tuesday, July 16, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This town hall meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Registration is requested.
  • Wednesday, July 17,  6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This town hall meeting will take place in-person at the Staunton Council Chambers at 116 W. Beverly St. in Staunton. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is requested.

If you have any questions about the town hall meetings, contact Sandra Wright at [email protected]

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

