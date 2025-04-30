National Bike Month in May brings communities together across America

The thrill of the road or trail on a two-wheel vehicle compares to nothing else when the sky is clear, your hands grip the handlebar and you peddle along.

May is Bike Month, and the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition (SVBC) invites the Central Shenandoah Valley to join in community activities to bring us all together.

“Our work is focused on improving access and fun and safety of walking and biking,” SVBC Director of Community Enchantment Amanda Presgraves said.

The coalition serves the town of New Market, the cities of Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Staunton, and Augusta and Rockingham counties.

For more than 20 years, the national month has brought communities across America together on two-wheeled adventures. Approximately 400 in the Valley participated in Bike Month events in 2024.

“We really go all out for May,” Presgraves said.

Weekly community rides, runs and trail work are scheduled, as well as ice cream rides for the entire family and eight community events. In Harrisonburg and Elkton, riders will enjoy freedom on two wheels for a couple of miles, then stop for ice cream at Kline’s.

Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day will be on May 7. In partnership with Harrisonburg City Safe Routes to School Program, students will be encouraged to bicycle to school with chaperones.

A bicycle clinic on May 10 allows riders an opportunity to learn how to make basic repairs on their bicycles.

Bike to Work Day is now called Bike Anywhere Day, a day during which everyone is encouraged to ride a bicycle to the store, park, a friend’s home or work. Bike Anywhere Day will be held on May 16.

The last event of Bike Month used to be called The Ride of Silence, a time to honor fellow bicyclists who have been hit by cars and injured or killed. The event is now called The Ride of Noise and will be held on May 21.

“We’re making it more of a celebration of life of those who have been hit and killed,” Presgraves said.

The event is intended to allow riders to ride together in solidarity and mourning.

Bicycling brings communities together and the accessibility of bicycling makes the Valley a special place to live.

“We’re really excited just about the whole month to be able to celebrate biking,” Presgraves said.

Registration is free and available online. Registration enables the coalition to alert riders if an event is canceled because of weather conditions and to send them routes ahead of rides.