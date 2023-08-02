National Beta recognizes Waynesboro High as School of Distinction for 2022-2023

Waynesboro High School is a 2022-2023 National Beta School of Distinction.

Increasing membership by at least 10 percent in the last school year in the school’s Beta Club is how the recognition was earned.

The recognition is an honor for Beta clubs striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. The National Beta School of Distinction Award has an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students. The award is designed for schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year.

Only 2,643 Beta Clubs across the United States received the award in 2023.

“This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future,” National Beta CEO Bobby Hart said in a congratulatory letter to Waynesboro High.

Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.

WHS Beta Club co-sponsors, Karen Galenis and Meredith Barber, said: “We are proud of our hard working Betas who continue to strive for academic excellence and continuously look for ways to serve our community.”

“Waynesboro High School has a long history of students serving the needs of their community while maintaining high academic, moral, and ethical standards. We are proud of the work our young leaders are doing in the high school and the community,” Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm said.

More than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally make up National Beta, which has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4 through 8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9 through 12. The National Beta program offers more than $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members.