newsmy three days at the college world series good baseball great people and dippin dots
Sports

My three days at the College World Series: Good baseball, great people, and Dippin’ Dots

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham omahaVirginia lost to TCU, 4-3, on Sunday in Omaha, ending the Cavaliers’ run – and mine – at the 2023 World Series.

It came and went too fast, but that’s baseball – that’s sports in general.

I learned a long time ago that you don’t ever go to a sporting event expecting your team to win, because you won’t have a good time if you do that.

Which is why I’m saying now that I had a good time – a great time – here this weekend.

That said, maybe I shouldn’t be on the next UVA trip to an NCAA event. I made the trip down to Orlando for the NCAA Tournament in March, and watched our guys get bounced by Wofford, in the first upset of the whole shebang, and now I’m 0-2 in Omaha.

I was nowhere near the NCAA women’s swimming championships, nowhere to be seen when the men’s tennis team was on its way to its natty.

Just sayin’.

I made the most out of the trip to Orlando, spending the day on the Friday after the Wofford loss at Animal Kingdom.

Same thing here.

I’m heading back early with Virginia done in Omaha, but I had a solid time in between games on Saturday, using my press pass to be a fan for the day, taking in the Wake Forest-Stanford game from the concourse.

Can you believe, for instance, that I’d never, in my entire life, until yesterday, had Dippin’ Dots?

Now I see what Stephen Schoch was getting at in that postgame promo a couple of years back.

Then I saw a guy walk by with rainbow-colored kettle corn.

So, got me some of that.

And when you’re working the game in the press box, they tend to frown upon you having an adult beverage.

So yesterday, I got myself two – one at a time.

(I didn’t want people to think I’m some kind of freak.)

I’ve been here three days, and each of the three mornings, I ran from the hotel, which is about a mile and a half from the baseball park, down to said park, and around and then back.

I’ll do one more of those tomorrow before I fly out for home.

Maybe I’ll make another friend or two or more before then, too.

Like the hotel desk attendant who told me she’s from Norfolk, and wished our guys well.

I ran into another person at the convenience store next door who is from Ashland, and said he is a UVA football fan.

Poor guy.

I took a selfie in front of the big statue out front that features Brian O’Connor, from his days as a pitcher for the hometown Creighton Blue Jays, who made the Series in 1991.

I met a cool group of LSU fans while doing that.

And chatted with a guy at the hotel whose daughter goes to Tennessee.

He just happens to be in town on business.

Said he was glad he’d packed his Tennessee shirt before he came.

Let’s see, who else – oh, there’s the seatmate to my left in the press box who covers Florida, and wanted to know everything I knew about Virginia.

And the flight in had me sitting with a big group of Wake fans.

I’m glad for them that their team won their opener on Saturday.

And then there was the Uber driver who told me that he cancels his YouTube TV subscription after the Super Bowl, and renews it in September, in time to watch Nebraska lose a bunch of football games.

There’s a kindred spirit right there.

(I ought to connect him with the UVA football fan from Ashland. They could compare notes.)

I’ve been getting condolences from friends, like it was me who lost.

I do wish that things had turned out differently. I could have met more people, been able to write more, maybe get some more Dippin’ Dots.

(Definitely get some more Dippin’ Dots.)

The job part of this is about telling the story, whatever the story is.

The story that I’m taking home with me is, the College World Series is everything I expected it to be, and more.

Good baseball, yes, but also, lots of chances to meet great people.

And … Dippin’ Dots.

I totally get Dippin’ Dots now.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

