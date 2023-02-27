Most Virginia State Park campgrounds to open on March 3

For people who love to camp at Virginia State Parks, good news! Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses will open on March 3 and remain open through the first Monday in December.

Due to a renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will open April 1.

As a reminder, Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks are open year-round.

The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping.

Each park offers different scenic camping options, so the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says to do your research before booking your stay.

All parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites. This new reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve.

Visit the camping web page for more details about reservations, cancellations and severe weather procedures.

Reservations may be made online or by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) and choosing option 5. You may make lodging reservations up to 11 months in advance or, for camping, up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival.