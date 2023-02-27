Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news most virginia state park campgrounds to open on march 3
Culture

Most Virginia State Park campgrounds to open on March 3

Crystal Graham
Published:
firewood
(© zadorozhna – stock.adobe.com)

For people who love to camp at Virginia State Parks, good news! Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses will open on March 3 and remain open through the first Monday in December.

Due to a renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will open April 1.

As a reminder, Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks are open year-round.

The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping.

Each park offers different scenic camping options, so the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says to do your research before booking your stay.

All parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites. This new reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve.

Visit the camping web page for more details about reservations, cancellations and severe weather procedures.

Reservations may be made online or by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) and choosing option 5. You may make lodging reservations up to 11 months in advance or, for camping, up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

kevin hart reality check
Culture

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour to make stop in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
Local

Augusta County: Verona teen charged in Feb. 21 rape, then released on bond

Chris Graham

A Verona teen faces two charges related to a rape reported on Feb. 21 in Augusta County.

Christopher Gannett
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police searching for man reported missing on Feb. 11

Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing 62-year-old male.

supreme court
U.S./World

Warner: ‘Chaos’ possible if Consumer Protection Financial Bureau ruled unconstitutional

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Virginia HBCUs receive nearly $9.7 million in federal funds to improve internet availability

Rebecca Barnabi
gun violence
Local

Charlottesville Police Chief to hold forum tonight on recent gun violence

Crystal Graham
livestock veterinarian
Virginia

Additional laboratory services available to Southwest Virginia livestock producers

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy