A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 on Saturday claimed the life of a Virginia man.

William Howell Curtis II, of Riner, was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 3:38 p.m. on I-81 northbound at the 110-mile marker in Montgomery County.

Curtis was traveling north when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Howell was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.