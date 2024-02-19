Montgomery County authorities put out notice on missing Virginia Tech student

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 20-year-old Virginia Tech student.

Johnny Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County on Friday.

His phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall at 4:26 p.m. later that same day.

Roop was traveling to his parent’s home in Abingdon to take an online exam by 5:00 p.m. but never showed up.

He was driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with VA license plate number: TXW6643.

The car has a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the back window.

If you have any information or see his vehicle, please contact the MCSO at 540-382-4343.