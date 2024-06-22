Countries
Update: Staunton Police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Local

Update: Staunton Police locate missing 12-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Published date:

Gianna Marie Bermudez Update: Saturday, 10:05 p.m. Gianna Marie Bermudez has been safely located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Staunton Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Gianna Marie Bermudez was last seen at her residence on Friday. She did not take any of her personal belongings and does not have her cell phone.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap top, blue pajamas, and black Crocs

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

