Update: Staunton Police locate missing 12-year-old girl

Update: Saturday, 10:05 p.m. Gianna Marie Bermudez has been safely located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Staunton Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Gianna Marie Bermudez was last seen at her residence on Friday. She did not take any of her personal belongings and does not have her cell phone.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap top, blue pajamas, and black Crocs

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.