The King George County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Braden Michael Thompson left a group home in King George on June 17. He may be traveling with a 13-year-old boy who also left the group home. Both of the juveniles are from Roanoke.

If you have any information on Thompson’s whereabouts, contact the King George County Sheriff’s Office at 540-775-2049.