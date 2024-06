Henrico County Police are attempting to locate a missing 40-year-old male.

Bryan Lynch was last seen at his residence in Henrico County on June 18. It is believed he left on foot. His company vehicle was parked at his residence and his car was at his employer.

He may have his gray and white pit bull with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.