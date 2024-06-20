Update: Bedford County authorities locate missing teen

Update: Thursday, 10:50 p.m. Joseph Frank has been safely located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Joseph Frank was last seen at his residence in Bedford County on Wednesday. He’s driving a silver 2002 Honda Accord with VA license plate: TNJ-2190. His phone pinged in West Virginia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827. Reference Case # 24-11240