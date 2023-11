The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen early Sunday.

Nickolas Alexander Rodgers, 16, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black Nikes, and a black face cover as a hat.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.