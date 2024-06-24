Midlothian man pleads guilty on weapons charge, faces 15 years in prison

A Midlothian man pleaded guilty on Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Matthew Chambliss Coleman, 42, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10 and faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, 2022, Chesterfield County Police were looking for a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, which they located on Branchs Woods Lane in Chesterfield County. Officers observed Coleman jump out of the front passenger seat and run through the front and then back yard of a nearby home.

As Coleman was running through the back yard, he threw a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which officers later recovered. Coleman attempted to hide in another yard, but aerial surveillance guided officers to his location, and Coleman was arrested.

Coleman had previously been convicted of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. As a convicted felon, Coleman cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.