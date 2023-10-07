Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Men’s Soccer: Late header from Stephen Annor draws UVA into 1-1 draw with Boston College
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Late header from Stephen Annor draws UVA into 1-1 draw with Boston College

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Stephen Annor scored on a header in the 78th minute to pull Virginia even with Boston College, and the result stood from there in ACC action Friday night at the Newton Soccer Complex.

It was a tightly contested first half as the teams split possession evenly. Joey Batrouni was forced make one save early off a set piece, but it was the Cavaliers (6-3-3, 2-2-1 ACC) that looked the more dangerous side.

Umberto Pelà registered a pair of threatening chances from range in the first half. His first curled wide of the far post. His second was fizzed on target but deflected by the outstretched leg of a Boston College defender.

In the second half, it was the Eagles (3-4-4, 0-3-2 ACC) who found a way through. A long shot from Augustine Boadi rung off the crossbar and was batted away by Joey Batrouni. The ball ping-ponged around the penalty area until it fell to the foot of CJ Williams who struck to put Boston College up 1-0.

The Cavaliers turned up the heat immediately after conceding. Axel Ahlander found the back of the net just two minutes after the tie had been broken, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

The relentless attack continued and eventually prevailed. It was Paul Wiese who curled a pin-point cross into Annor, whose header was curled inside the far post to level the score with just under 15 minutes to play.

Virginia had a chance to take the lead late when a low strike from Reese Miller was turned away by the goalkeeper. It was controlled by Kome Ubogu and sent into the center of the box, where Annor’s final attempt was blocked.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

uva strong
Football

Live Blog: Winless Virginia hosts William & Mary, ranked #9 in FCS

Chris Graham
Sharon VanName
Climate, Local

Waynesboro: Sharon VanName wants your vote for soil and water conservation board

Crystal Graham

Sharon VanName has launched a write-in campaign for a seat on the Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District representing the City of Waynesboro.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack headshot
Police, Virginia

Reward increased to $20K for inmate who escaped from Henrico County hospital

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Marshals Service has increased its cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21.

nurse stress
Health, Local

Augusta Health removes mental health language from credentialing applications

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Virginia man who completed two carjackings in one night sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crystal Graham
albemarle county armed robbery suspect
Local, Police

Albemarle County tobacco store robbed Thursday night; suspect photo released

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

‘To have everything’: Staunton welcomes Secret Garden for lovers of horticulture

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy