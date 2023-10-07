Men’s Soccer: Late header from Stephen Annor draws UVA into 1-1 draw with Boston College

Stephen Annor scored on a header in the 78th minute to pull Virginia even with Boston College, and the result stood from there in ACC action Friday night at the Newton Soccer Complex.

It was a tightly contested first half as the teams split possession evenly. Joey Batrouni was forced make one save early off a set piece, but it was the Cavaliers (6-3-3, 2-2-1 ACC) that looked the more dangerous side.

Umberto Pelà registered a pair of threatening chances from range in the first half. His first curled wide of the far post. His second was fizzed on target but deflected by the outstretched leg of a Boston College defender.

In the second half, it was the Eagles (3-4-4, 0-3-2 ACC) who found a way through. A long shot from Augustine Boadi rung off the crossbar and was batted away by Joey Batrouni. The ball ping-ponged around the penalty area until it fell to the foot of CJ Williams who struck to put Boston College up 1-0.

The Cavaliers turned up the heat immediately after conceding. Axel Ahlander found the back of the net just two minutes after the tie had been broken, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

The relentless attack continued and eventually prevailed. It was Paul Wiese who curled a pin-point cross into Annor, whose header was curled inside the far post to level the score with just under 15 minutes to play.

Virginia had a chance to take the lead late when a low strike from Reese Miller was turned away by the goalkeeper. It was controlled by Kome Ubogu and sent into the center of the box, where Annor’s final attempt was blocked.