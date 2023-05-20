Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmens lacrosse 2 uva defeats georgetown 17 11 advances to championship weekend
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #2 UVA defeats Georgetown, 17-11, advances to Championship Weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

Second-seeded Virginia got six goals and four assists from Connor Shellenberger, his third 10-point output of the season, in a 17-14 win over #7 seed Georgetown on Saturday in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The win pushes UVA (13-3) to Championship Weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., where UVA will make its 25th semifinals appearance.

Cole Kastner forced a game-high four turnovers, and Cade Saustad limited Tewaaraton Award finalist Tucker Dordevic to just two goals on eight shots.

Matthew Nunes earned the win in the crease for UVA after stopping 13 Hoya shots, including four in the fourth quarter.

Virginia got on top early, with Shellenberger scoring four goals in under seven minutes of play in the first quarter as the ‘Hoos led 7-4 at the end of the first.

Georgetown (13-4) chipped away at the UVA lead through,hout the second period. The Hoyas gained possession of the ball in the final 15 seconds of the half and Nicky Solomon scored his first of the afternoon with one second displayed on the game clock to shrink the Cavaliers’ lead back to one, 10-9, at the break.

G’town would tie the game twice in the third, but UVA went on a 4-0 run to open up some breathing room, with a Xander Dickson goal making it 15-11 early in the fourth.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

Virginia defeats Georgia Tech, 8-7, for 10th straight win, clinching ACC Coastal title

Chris Graham
hurricane season
Virginia

If you are headed to N.C., S.C. coasts for vacation, be on the lookout for hurricanes

Crystal Graham

If you are traveling to the Outer Banks or Myrtle Beach this summer, you might want to keep a watch on the weather forecast before hitting the road.

supreme court
U.S./World

Bill in Congress would require federal judges to place stocks in blind trusts

Chris Graham

The idea that Clarence Thomas has been bought and paid for is bringing a renewed focus in Congress on financial conflicts of interest of federal judges and the Supreme Court.

kevin gates
Culture

Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo

Crystal Graham
shenandoah national park
Local

Woodlands in Page County now protected as part of Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
graduation ceremony
Local

First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend

Crystal Graham
Israel
U.S./World

The occupation is destroying Israel’s democracy, regardless of the spin

Alon Ben-Meier

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy