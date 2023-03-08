Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news mens lacrosse 1 virginia gets out to big early lead holds off 11 johns hopkins
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #1 Virginia gets out to big early lead, holds off #11 Johns Hopkins

Chris Graham
Published:
uva lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

Top-ranked Virginia jumped out 6-0 on #11 Johns Hopkins on its way to an 18-13 win on Tuesday to retain the Doyle Smith Cup.

The Cavaliers (6-0) got six goals each from Patrick McIntosh and Xander Dickson and four goals and two assists from Griffin Schutz.

At the faceoff X, Petey LaSalla won 22 of his 33 attempts, setting a season high in faceoff wins.

UVA goalie Matthew Nunes (5-0) came up clutch with five saves in the fourth quarter, including one on a Hopkins man-up opportunity.

After the early outburst, Hopkins (4-3) was only able to get as close as four goals the rest of the way.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

jeri dilts
Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on woman missing since Feb. 12

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #17 Virginia tops W&M, #11 Virginia Tech wins, VMI falls at JMU

Chris Graham

Virginia finished off a nine-game homestand with a 7-3 win over William & Mary on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Leana Lang
Virginia

Missing Charlotte teen may be in Loudoun County, according to police

Chris Graham

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

fascism
Perspectives

The right to be let alone: When government wants to know all your business

John Whitehead
horse with child
Virginia

No horsing around: Virginia 8th best state for equine lovers

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham acc
Sports

My first live ACC Tournament since 2020: Man, that escalated quickly

Chris Graham
ransomware attack waynesboro virginia
Local

Waynesboro City Manager confirms digital infrastructure was stolen, posted online

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy