Culture, Local

Melrose Caverns hosting X2 Comedy’s Cave Comedy Fest the weekend of July 15-16

Chris Graham
Published date:
x2 comedy cave comedy fest
Photo: X2 Comedy

Cave Comedy Fest is returning to Melrose Caverns in Harrisonburg on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, presenting a comedy and adventure experience showcasing comedy shows inside the cave, cave tours and a vibrant atmosphere outside.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales are going to Living Waters Freedom Initiative, a non-profit providing peer-to-peer support and resources to our Vets.

The show features openers the Basement Comics – Kyle Remnant, Chris Cabral, Lightning Lucas, Travis Valle and Jay Zehr – JMU’s Funny Professor, Chris Womack, Dawn Davis Womack and fan favorite Winston Hodges, who has opened up for Demetri Martin, Brian Regan, Mark Normand and Dave Attell.

Cave Tours will also be offered in between the comedy shows where attendees can experience history, with tales of Civil War soldiers that used the cave and seeing the 100+ signatures they have etched into the cave walls.

In addition, festival-goers can also enjoy Beards & Broads Axe Throwing outside the cave with a variety of food vendors, refreshments, beer, wine, gem mining and other activities.

For more information visit melrosecaverns.com/comedy or x2comedy.com. Advanced ticket purchases are highly recommended as tickets are expected to sell quickly. There are limited seats available per comedy show and limited spots available per cave tour.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

