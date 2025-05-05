Virginia State Police troopers were honored last week for their part in rescuing patients from the roof of a Tennessee hospital during Hurricane Helene in September.

The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee awarded the Virginia State Police trooper-pilots and crew of Med Flight 2 with the Mutual Aid State Award.

Two Med Flight 2 helicopters, based in Abingdon, flew into Erwin, Tenn., on Sept. 27, 2024, eventually rescuing 40 patients and others from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital as the waters of the Nolichucky River surrounded the structure.

The hospital was ultimately destroyed, but no one was physically injured during the evacuation.

The crews executed a skid rescue, hovering just above the surface of the roof of the hospital, because of concerns over whether there was enough structural support. The rescued patients were flown to a nearby field. The entire process took roughly four hours.

The helicopters crossed state lines to make the rescues because the weather window during the storm was more favorable in Virginia.

Tennessee National Guard resources were eventually able to get into the air to aid in getting people off of the roof.

The Virginia State Police Med Flight 2 honorees included:

Jeffrey W. Bush, retired first sergeant

retired first sergeant Bryan W. Canada, master trooper-pilot

master trooper-pilot Jacob A. Culp, trooper-pilot

The award also recognized the following Ballad Health employees:

April Boyd , flight nurse

, flight nurse Wayne Carroll, flight nurse/paramedic

Ballad Health is Virginia State Police’s partner in operating Med Flight 2 and also operates Unicoi County Hospital.