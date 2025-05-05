Home Med Flight helicopter pilots, crew recognized for rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene
Virginia

Med Flight helicopter pilots, crew recognized for rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Image courtesy Virginia State Police
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police troopers were honored last week for their part in rescuing patients from the roof of a Tennessee hospital during Hurricane Helene in September.

The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee awarded the Virginia State Police trooper-pilots and crew of Med Flight 2 with the Mutual Aid State Award.

Two Med Flight 2 helicopters, based in Abingdon, flew into Erwin, Tenn., on Sept. 27, 2024, eventually rescuing 40 patients and others from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital as the waters of the Nolichucky River surrounded the structure.

The hospital was ultimately destroyed, but no one was physically injured during the evacuation.

The crews executed a skid rescue, hovering just above the surface of the roof of the hospital, because of concerns over whether there was enough structural support. The rescued patients were flown to a nearby field. The entire process took roughly four hours.

The helicopters crossed state lines to make the rescues because the weather window during the storm was more favorable in Virginia.

Tennessee National Guard resources were eventually able to get into the air to aid in getting people off of the roof.

The Virginia State Police Med Flight 2 honorees included:

  • Jeffrey W. Bush, retired first sergeant
  • Bryan W. Canada, master trooper-pilot
  • Jacob A. Culp, trooper-pilot

The award also recognized the following Ballad Health employees:

  • April Boyd, flight nurse
  • Wayne Carroll, flight nurse/paramedic

Ballad Health is Virginia State Police’s partner in operating Med Flight 2 and also operates Unicoi County Hospital.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

