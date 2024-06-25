McClellan: House Republicans take NDAA, add ‘culture war amendments’

In mid-June, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, voted against the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025.

The NDAA for 2025 was loaded with extreme MAGA culture war amendments.

The House Armed Services Committee advanced an NDAA focused on improving the quality of life of service members and their families on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis with a vote of 57 to 1. House Republicans then loaded the bill with extreme MAGA agenda wish list items that attack reproductive health care, women, LGBTQ+ and Blacks.

“The House Armed Services Committee came together on a strong bipartisan basis to advance a robust FY25 NDAA that supported our national security priorities, improved service members quality of life, and invested in America’s continued research and development. Unsurprisingly, MAGA Republicans used this must-pass legislation as a vehicle to wage their culture wars and advance poison pill policy riders,” McClellan said. “The House-passed version of the NDAA fails to address the priorities that matter to our service members and threatens key programs and resources. I could not support this legislation in good conscience. I look forward to reviewing the Senate version of the NDAA, which I hope will more closely align with the base text my Armed Services Committee colleagues and I advanced out of committee.”

During the NDAA debate on the House floor, McClellan fought back against Republicans’ poison pill amendments, which included attempts to strip DEI initiatives from the final bill, abandon our NATO and Ukrainian allies, and restore a Confederate memorial previously removed from Arlington National Cemetery. McClellan’s debate clips are available here.

In May 2024, McClellan voted for the FY25 NDAA when it passed out of the House Armed Services Committee. The bill included all seven of McClellan’s amendments to improve the quality of life of our service members and their families.

