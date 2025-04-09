Four teens are in custody after a mass shooting that killed three people in Spotsylvania County Tuesday night.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the deadly encounter occurred in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle at approximately 5:30 p.m. during an illegal gun sale and robbery.

Deputies confirmed three people were dead, and three victims were transported to local hospitals.

The three deceased victims include:

Chase Feaster, 18, of Spotsylvania County

Alonzo Goffney, 18, of Spotsylvania County

20-year-old, whose name is being withheld pending confirmation of the Medical Examiner’s Office

Youngkin soft on gun safety measures

The mass shooting comes on the heels of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s veto of multiple commonsense gun measures.

Youngkin vetoed legislation that would have required the secure storage of firearms, gotten AR15s off the streets, banned all rapid fire devices, prohibited the carry of guns in hospitals and college campuses, created a five-day waiting period to purchase a firearm and kept more guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots network, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, believe Virginians deserve better.

“Yesterday’s shooting is another senseless tragedy that our communities in Virginia have been forced to endure because of our gun violence crisis, and a reminder of why we need to strengthen our gun laws and support community violence prevention programs,” said Shantell Rock, a volunteer with the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action. “We need state leaders who will take our gun violence crisis seriously and take every step necessary to save the lives of our loved ones.

“Gov. Youngkin has refused to do this, and that’s why we’re going to continue to push for a safer Virginia this November in spite of his inaction,” she said.

A student leader echoed Rock’s call for state leaders who will take action on gun control and do more than simply offer thoughts and prayers in the wake of tragedies like the one in Spotsylvania County.

“Three young Virginians were shot and killed, and three others wounded outside of their homes last night.” said Grace Varughese, with the Hayfield Secondary School Students Demand Action chapter. “We need a governor who will actually take action when our loved ones are being killed and our communities are being traumatized. That’s why we’re committed to voting for one this November.”

Spotsylvania suspects in custody

Four subjects have been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony unlawful assembly.

The suspects are from Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. All suspects are in police custody.

Jeremiah Upson , 18, has been incarcerated with no bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

, 18, has been incarcerated with no bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two of the suspects are 16 years of age

One suspect is 17 years old

One of the 16-year-old suspects is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The suspect will be incarcerated upon his discharge, according to law enforcement.