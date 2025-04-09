Home Mass shooting in Virginia leaves three dead, three injured; comes on heels of governor’s vetoes
Virginia

Mass shooting in Virginia leaves three dead, three injured; comes on heels of governor’s vetoes

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
firearm
(© Marko – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Four teens are in custody after a mass shooting that killed three people in Spotsylvania County Tuesday night.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the deadly encounter occurred in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle at approximately 5:30 p.m. during an illegal gun sale and robbery.

Deputies confirmed three people were dead, and three victims were transported to local hospitals.

The three deceased victims include:

  • Chase Feaster, 18, of Spotsylvania County
  • Alonzo Goffney, 18, of Spotsylvania County
  • 20-year-old, whose name is being withheld pending confirmation of the Medical Examiner’s Office

Youngkin soft on gun safety measures

The mass shooting comes on the heels of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s veto of multiple commonsense gun measures.

Youngkin vetoed legislation that would have required the secure storage of firearms, gotten AR15s off the streets, banned all rapid fire devices, prohibited the carry of guns in hospitals and college campuses, created a five-day waiting period to purchase a firearm and kept more guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots network, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, believe Virginians deserve better.

“Yesterday’s shooting is another senseless tragedy that our communities in Virginia have been forced to endure because of our gun violence crisis, and a reminder of why we need to strengthen our gun laws and support community violence prevention programs,” said Shantell Rock, a volunteer with the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action. “We need state leaders who will take our gun violence crisis seriously and take every step necessary to save the lives of our loved ones.

“Gov. Youngkin has refused to do this, and that’s why we’re going to continue to push for a safer Virginia this November in spite of his inaction,” she said.

A student leader echoed Rock’s call for state leaders who will take action on gun control and do more than simply offer thoughts and prayers in the wake of tragedies like the one in Spotsylvania County.

“Three young Virginians were shot and killed, and three others wounded outside of their homes last night.” said Grace Varughese, with the Hayfield Secondary School Students Demand Action chapter. “We need a governor who will actually take action when our loved ones are being killed and our communities are being traumatized. That’s why we’re committed to voting for one this November.”

Spotsylvania suspects in custody

Four subjects have been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony unlawful assembly.

The suspects are from Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. All suspects are in police custody.

  • Jeremiah Upson, 18, has been incarcerated with no bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
  • Two of the suspects are 16 years of age
  • One suspect is 17 years old

One of the 16-year-old suspects is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. The suspect will be incarcerated upon his discharge, according to law enforcement.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
2 United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area
3 Another freeze likely next week, and after Easter, before milder weather sets in
4 Mo’ money, mo’ problems: What’s the over/under for UVA Football coach Tony Elliott?
5 Odom’s first flub as the UVA Basketball coach: Not retaining Kyle Guy

Latest News

uva bennett staff
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, double-‘Hoo, not retained by Odom, moving on

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Major Disaster Declaration to provide winter storm flood relief for Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

More than six weeks after lawmakers wrote to President Donald Trump, Southwest Virginia has received a formal Major Disaster Declaration.

TikTok
Politics

Mark Warner: Trump ‘disobeyed the law’ when he delayed TikTok ban in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner is "outraged" with President Donald Trump's and his administration's treatment and ignorance of national security. 

040925 beechcraft plane crash spotsylvania county VSP
Virginia

Virginia: Two survive small plane crash after emergency landing attempt

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom lands big man from VCU by way of France, Martin Carrere

Chris Graham
donald trump
Economy, Politics

Trump announces tariffs pause, waiting for foreign leaders to ‘kiss (his) ass’

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘Amerika’: The Off Center presents adaptation of Kafka’s story of immigration

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status