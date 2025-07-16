Home Mary Baldwin University campaign honored with 2025 Circle of Excellence Award
Mary Baldwin University campaign honored with 2025 Circle of Excellence Award

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of MBU.

Mary Baldwin University has been honored with a 2025 Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

MBU received Gold in the Marketing Initiatives (less than 10 staff) category for its innovative “Made for You” campaign.

Selected from more than 4,460 entries submitted by 640 institutions in 33 countries, Mary Baldwin’s award-winning campaign stood out for its creative strategy, resourceful execution and measurable impact. The “Made for You” recruitment initiative featured bold storytelling, refreshed design and a human-centered message that resonated with prospective students and their families.

“We are thrilled to see our team’s hard work recognized on an international stage. This campaign was about showing future students that Mary Baldwin is a place where they can truly belong, be seen, and be supported from day one,” Liesel Crosier, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management and Vice President for Integrated Communication, said.

The CASE Circle of Excellence Awards are the premier recognition program for educational advancement professionals, celebrating the highest standards in marketing, communications, alumni relations and fundraising.

“The Circle of Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity, passion, and innovation demonstrated by advancement professionals at institutions around the world,” said CASE President and CEO Sue Cunningham in the official award announcement.

More information about the award and the full list of 2025 honorees are available online.

