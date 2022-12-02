Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news martinsville greensky bluegrass to headline rooster walk 13 festival
Culture

Martinsville: Greensky Bluegrass to headline Rooster Walk 13 festival

Crystal Graham
Published:
rooster walk
Submitted photo

Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville.

Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are 15 bands that make up the first artist announcement for RW13, which will take place May 25-28.

Also set to make an appearance at the festival are: The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo, Kitchen Dwellers, Yarn, Neighbor, Mike & The Moonpies, Crawford & Power, Sol Driven Train, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sneezy, TC Carter Band, Big Fat Gap and Pirates of the Piedmont.

More than 30 additional bands will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks and months, according to festival organizers.

Rooster Walk is a four-day festival celebrating music, art and the great outdoors at the idyllic Pop’s Farm venue. With roughly 50 bands performing on six different stages, an amazing roster of stellar music steers the Rooster Walk experience.

In addition to approximately 80 sets of live music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids’ activities, craft beer, great food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy Virginia’s great outdoors with kayak river floats, bike rides, yoga, a disc golf course and beautiful on-site camping.

For more info, updates or to purchase tickets, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro christmas parade

Waynesboro: Annual Christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown Saturday
Crystal Graham
wynne virginia tech

Service dog enables Virginia Tech student to participate in horse lab
News Contributors

As Devin Wynne curried, a method that loosens dirt, hair, and more from a horse, Gideon watched. Not just with his eyes, but with his nose. 

massey cancer center vcu

Research: New genetic culprit suspected in the onset of pancreatic cancer
News Contributors

New research out of VCU Massey Cancer Center points to the inactivation of a previously unidentified gene as a likely culprit in the development of pancreatic cancer.

train tracks

Senate vote avoids rail shutdown in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
road construction

Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project
Chris Graham
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech rolls to 85-54 win over Nebraska
Roger Gonzalez