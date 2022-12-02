Martinsville: Greensky Bluegrass to headline Rooster Walk 13 festival

Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville.

Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are 15 bands that make up the first artist announcement for RW13, which will take place May 25-28.

Also set to make an appearance at the festival are: The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo, Kitchen Dwellers, Yarn, Neighbor, Mike & The Moonpies, Crawford & Power, Sol Driven Train, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sneezy, TC Carter Band, Big Fat Gap and Pirates of the Piedmont.

More than 30 additional bands will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks and months, according to festival organizers.

Rooster Walk is a four-day festival celebrating music, art and the great outdoors at the idyllic Pop’s Farm venue. With roughly 50 bands performing on six different stages, an amazing roster of stellar music steers the Rooster Walk experience.

In addition to approximately 80 sets of live music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids’ activities, craft beer, great food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy Virginia’s great outdoors with kayak river floats, bike rides, yoga, a disc golf course and beautiful on-site camping.

For more info, updates or to purchase tickets, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.