Man wanted for two alleged assaults on the Rivanna Trail identified, taken into custody

A man wanted for two assaults that occurred on the Rivanna Trail in Charlottesville on Jan. 12 was taken into custody Thursday.

Patrick McNamara, a Charlottesville resident, was charged with assault and battery, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

On Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., the Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of a female who had been assaulted on the trail between Riverview Park and Free Bridge.

A second call came in at 2:40 p.m. reporting a second victim in a similar location.

Neither victim sustained any physical injury.

The suspect was described as a thin white male, 20-30 years old and approximately 6’2” in height.

Charlottesville Police stepped up patrols in the area as a result of the two incidents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.