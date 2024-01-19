Countries
Home Man wanted for two alleged assaults on the Rivanna Trail identified, taken into custody
Man wanted for two alleged assaults on the Rivanna Trail identified, taken into custody

Crystal Graham
Patrick McNamara, image courtesy Charlottesville Police Department

A man wanted for two assaults that occurred on the Rivanna Trail in Charlottesville on Jan. 12 was taken into custody Thursday.

Patrick McNamara, a Charlottesville resident, was charged with assault and battery, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

On Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., the Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of a female who had been assaulted on the trail between Riverview Park and Free Bridge.

A second call came in at 2:40 p.m. reporting a second victim in a similar location.

Neither victim sustained any physical injury.

The suspect was described as a thin white male, 20-30 years old and approximately 6’2” in height.

Charlottesville Police stepped up patrols in the area as a result of the two incidents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

