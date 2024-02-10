Countries
Home Lynchburg man dead following shooting Friday afternoon; suspect in custody
Police, Virginia

Lynchburg man dead following shooting Friday afternoon; suspect in custody

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs police arrest
(© zef art – stock.adobe.com)

A shooting on Morson Street in Lynchburg Friday afternoon left one man dead after life-saving efforts failed.

Carroll Mack, 62, of Lynchburg, was found with a gunshot wound by Lynchburg Police Department officers responding to a shots fired call at 3:31 p.m. in the 2600 block of Morson Street.

Mack was treated by Lynchburg Fire Department medics and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the LPD Forensics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

An investigation led to the arrest of Dabney Thomas Jr, 34, of Lynchburg.

Thomas was charged with the following:

  • 18.2-32 Second-degree murder
  • 18.2-56.1 Reckless handling of a firearm
  • 18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • 18.2-280 Discharge a firearm in the city limits

Thomas is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

