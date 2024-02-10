Lynchburg man dead following shooting Friday afternoon; suspect in custody

A shooting on Morson Street in Lynchburg Friday afternoon left one man dead after life-saving efforts failed.

Carroll Mack, 62, of Lynchburg, was found with a gunshot wound by Lynchburg Police Department officers responding to a shots fired call at 3:31 p.m. in the 2600 block of Morson Street.

Mack was treated by Lynchburg Fire Department medics and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the LPD Forensics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

An investigation led to the arrest of Dabney Thomas Jr, 34, of Lynchburg.

Thomas was charged with the following:

18.2-32 Second-degree murder

18.2-56.1 Reckless handling of a firearm

18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

18.2-280 Discharge a firearm in the city limits

Thomas is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.