Home Longwood wins at Binghamton to improve to 5-0 on the season
Basketball

Longwood wins at Binghamton to improve to 5-0 on the season

Chris Graham
Published date:
longwood basketball
Photo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood improved to 5-0 on the season after gritting out a 66-60 win at Binghamton on Tuesday night.

KJ McClurg had 20 points to lead the Lancers, who grabbed a season-high 20 offensive rebounds, turning those into 16 second-chance points.

Michael Christmas chipped in 14 points for Longwood, which won despite shooting 32.3 percent from the floor.

The Lancers were 21-of-25 at the free-throw line, and held Binghamton (2-4) to 8-of-23 shooting in the second half.

“I thought we played with more purpose on the defensive end in the second half,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “We were a little bit more aggressive. We became the aggressor in the second half. I’m really proud of the grit and toughness of the guys to fight through and come back. Winning on the road is really hard. It’s a great win for us tonight.”

Longwood is headed next to the Paradise Jam for three games in four days, beginning with UAB on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

