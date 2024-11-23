Longwood takes control late, defeats UAB, 89-81, in Paradise Jam

Longwood improved to 6-0 on the season with an 89-81 win over UAB on Friday night in the Paradise Jam.

Michael Christmas led the Lancers with 17 points. Kyrell Luc had 14 points, a season-high, and Colby Garland added 12, matching his season-high.

Longwood held the Blazers (3-3) to 40 percent shooting after halftime.

“I thought our guys really came out and were tough in the second half,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “We battled through a lot of good stretches for UAB. They really dominated us on the offensive glass in the first half. I thought we came out in the second half with more purpose to try and control the defensive glass. Obviously, they are a very big and physical team, and I thought we played with a lot more purpose on the offensive end, more patient, trying to get the shots that we wanted. We had one stretch that wasn’t great, but overall, I thought we executed on the offensive end.”

This one came down to the final couple of minutes. Luc hit a tough jumper to break a 78-78 tie, and then the Lancers forced a stop. Luc sliced into the defense and found Christmas with acres of space for one of the team’s two threes after halftime. He pushed the lead to 83-78 with 1:04 to play.

The defense then forced a second straight stop, and Christmas swished two free throws for a seven-point with 39 seconds to play.

While Ja’borri Mcghee hit a three for UAB immediately thereafter, the Lancers iced the game at the foul line.

Longwood will play the winner of McNeese and Illinois State in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+.