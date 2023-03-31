Countries
Longwood signs men’s basketball coach Griff Aldrich to 10-year extension

Chris Graham
Published date:
griff aldrich
Photo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood basketball coach Griff Aldrich has signed a 10-year contract extension that would theoretically keep him at the school through the end of the 2033-2034 season.

But as we all know, if Aldrich, 88-72 through five seasons at Longwood, were to become the next hot coach and get a job offer higher up the ladder, yeah, he’d be gone.

“Julie and I could not be happier about the opportunity to continue to build our lives and family at Longwood and in the Farmville community,” said Aldrich, whose last two teams are a combined 46-19, including a 20-12 mark in 2022-2023.

“The past five years have been special years for us and we look forward to continuing to build not only the Longwood Basketball program – but also our deep ties throughout this special town and area. We are grateful for the chance to continue on this special path,” Aldrich said.

“What a great day for Longwood University, our athletics department and our flagship men’s basketball program,” Longwood AD Tim Hall said. “Without question, Griff embodies all of the qualities for nurturing our student-athletes to success in academics, competition and life. He is an educator at heart, and the comprehensive welfare of his players is his highest priority. This well-deserved extension will continue the positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program well into the future.”

Longwood had only had one winning season in its first 17 seasons competing in D1 before the 26-7 finish in 2021-2022 that saw the Lancers make their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

“Griff Aldrich has transformed the culture of Longwood basketball into a program defined by excellence, hard work, and character that reflects the University’s values and shows them to the world,” said Longwood President W. Taylor Reveley IV. “Griff and Julie have also been tremendous leaders and voices for good in our home community of Farmville. The future is bright, with an elegant new arena set to open on campus next season, and Griff leading Lancer men’s basketball into the far future.”

