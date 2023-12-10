Countries
Home Longwood makes it nine wins in a row with 62-61 nailbiter at Delaware State
Basketball, Sports

Longwood makes it nine wins in a row with 62-61 nailbiter at Delaware State

Chris Graham
Published date:

longwoodLongwood has now won nine in a row, the latest a 62-61 nailbiter at Delaware State on Saturday.

Walyn Napper came up big with a career high four threes and finished with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor for Longwood (9-1).

Martaz Robinson poured in 22 points for Delaware State (6-7), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

“It’s not easy to win on the road, and I’m proud of the guys today,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I thought our guys really battled adversity. Delaware State is a really good team. To be able to have the mental fortitude to fight through is a mark of a special team. My hat’s off to Delaware State. I think they’re going to have a really good season in the MEAC.”

Longwood led 34-30 at the half, and the lead grew to 11 on a Napper three three with 13:12 to go that made it 51-40 lead.

Every time Longwood had a chance to open the game up further, though, Robinson responded for Delaware State. After a pair of Robinson foul shots cut the Lancer lead to seven, Johnathan Massie scored four straight to re-establish an 11-point lead, 61-50, with 5:12 to play.

Delaware State scored nine straight in response to close the gap, but Napper hit a foul shot for a 62-59 Lancer lead. Deywilk Tavarez answered with a circus shot layup for Delaware State that cut the lead to 62-61.

The Hornets had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Muniz’s three rattled out.

“Again, it’s hard to win on the road against anybody,” Aldrich added. “I’m really proud of our guys for finding a way to win and sticking it out and not being overly frustrated in tough conditions.

“Right now, 9-1, and to have several of those nine as tough road contests in tough places to play, I’m really proud of our guys.”

The Lancers return home for a matchup against Gallaudet on Monday. Tip is set for 11 a.m., and it is education day at the Joan Perry Brock Center.

The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

