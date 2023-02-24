Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news longwood clinches second in big south with 73 63 win at gardner webb
Sports

Longwood clinches second in Big South with 73-63 win at Gardner-Webb

Chris Graham
Published:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood notched its 20th win with a 73-63 road victory at Gardner-Webb on Thursday, the fifth win in six games for the streaking Lancers.

An ESPNU national television audience watched Longwood (20-10, 12-6 Big South) clinch a second-place regular-season finish  – and reach the 20-win mark in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points and Walyn Napper added 11 points and seven assists to lead Longwood, which will host first-place UNC Asheville in the final game in Willett Hall on Saturday.

“This team’s playing really good basketball right now,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “We played a very good team in Gardner-Webb who will be a top-four team in the league, and on the road from start to finish felt like we had the game somewhat under control. The exciting thing I told them is I didn’t even think we played great. I thought we played well. But there’s a whole other level we can get to.”

Playing without senior captain DeShaun Wade during the first half, Longwood’s defense and the rest of its balanced offense picked up the slack, with 10 players seeing action and nine scoring before the break. Longwood went on a 14-2 run starting just before the midway point of the first half and built a lead as high as 16 at 30-14.

After falling behind by 18 points in the early minutes of the second-half, Gardner-Webb (15-14, 10-7 Big South) chipped back to within eight points on several occasions – but key baskets by Wilkins and two straight baskets from Leslie Nkereuwem kept Longwood steady.

It got as close as six in the final minutes – but that’s when DA Houston took over. He hit a three-pointer at the 3:49 mark, had a critical offensive rebound and put-back with 1:20 to go, then stole the ball from Gardner-Webb standout DQ Nichols with 57 seconds left, drawing a flagrant foul on the breakaway to clinch the win.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

Fort Defiance High School
Local

Sheriff’s Office: Weapon found in vehicle in Fort Defiance High School parking lot

Chris Graham
virginia dmv
Virginia

No driver’s license services available Saturday at Virginia DMV centers

Crystal Graham

Driver’s license services will be unavailable at Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers statewide on Saturday.

tent city waynesboro
Local

Despite options, most Tent City residents ‘pitched their tents elsewhere’

Crystal Graham

When Tent City in Waynesboro closed this month, 21 homeless individuals were forced to find other places to stay.

uva clemson
Sports

Clemson holds off late Virginia rally, knocks off shorthanded Cavaliers, 79-69

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Virginia

Three-vehicle accident involving Mack truck takes life of Danville man

Chris Graham
police
Local

Juvenile in custody in series of pellet-gun shootings in Harrisonburg

Chris Graham
Eli Pope
Virginia

Henrico County Police search for teen last seen at Motel 6 in Richmond

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy