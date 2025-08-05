The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate is hosting a meet-and-greet event on Friday evening to give the community an opportunity to meet its new executive director.

Brad Bryant assumed the ED role at the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity on June 2. In addition to new leadership, the nonprofit also has added two board members: Paige Bryant and Keith Clark.

The event will take place in the ReStore parking lot on Friday night, starting at 5 p.m. There will be food, games and family-friendly activities at the free event.

“At SAW Habitat for Humanity, our commitment to affordable housing in this region remains strong,” said Bryant. “We want to deepen our connection with our communities by listening, learning and collaborating to meet their needs.

“And what better way to start than by inviting you into our space and sharing a seat at our table?”

Board Chair Charles Edmond, Vice Chair Anthony Whitehead, Treasurer Jennifer Witt and Secretary Jennie Hill will also be on hand to meet members of the public.

Habitat is extending an invitation to anyone to come out to the event: volunteers, donors, partner organizations and clients included.

“Anyone that has curiosity about our organization,” Bryant said. “I am a believer that every interaction has an impact. We just do not know when and where yet.”

Habitat is working to rebuild community trust after its former executive director, Lance Barton, resigned after the board raised issue with financial transactions that potentially linked the nonprofit to an alleged sexual assault incident.

In the aftermath of Barton’s resignation, the staff remained largely intact, but the board struggled to rebound, falling to as few as three members at its lowest point.

A local Habitat veteran, David Wenger, stepped in temporarily to help the organization get through the transition until it found its new director.

In the past 32 years, the nonprofit organization has built or rehabilitated 75 homes.

The SAW Habitat ReStore is located at 816 Greenville Ave. in Staunton.

For more information, call (540) 886-1944 or visit https://sawhfh.org

