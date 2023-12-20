Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Litigative efforts results in forfeiture of 312 illegally owned firearms over last year
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Litigative efforts results in forfeiture of 312 illegally owned firearms over last year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

Litigative efforts by the Eastern District of Virginia have resulted in the forfeiture of 312 illegally owned, possessed, used or obtained firearms over the course the past fiscal year. This represents a 90 percent increase from last year.

Firearms that are criminally forfeited are removed from the possession of a convicted criminal defendant and relinquished to the government for disposal or the return of the firearm to a rightful owner.

“Our priority is to enforce the nation’s firearm laws to keep our communities safe,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for EDVA. “Our significant increase in firearm seizures is because we recognize that unlawful firearm terrorize communities. Forfeiting these firearms from convicted defendants ensures that these firearms can do no more harm.”

Since the start of 2023, EDVA has charged more than 225 defendants with federal firearms offenses, including possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and straw purchasing of a firearm.

These successes are a result of close cooperation between prosecutors and partners at federal and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). EDVA also partners with the state and local police and sheriffs across the district.

EDVA’s efforts to seize and forfeit illegal firearms in 2023 was the result of multiple investigative and prosecutorial efforts, including Project Safe Neighborhoods, which seeks to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, whose purpose is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk Police ask for public’s help locating missing 18-year-old man

Crystal Graham
basketball
Basketball, Sports

North Carolina Central defeats Longwood, 79-70, snapping Lancers’ 12-game winning streak

Chris Graham

North Carolina Central had four players score in double figures, and a huge second half from Ja'Darius Harris helped lift the Eagles to a 79-70 win over Longwood on Wednesday. 

football
Football, Sports

ODU Football adds 18 on Signing Day: 2024 class ranks 11th in Sun Belt

Chris Graham

ODU Football signed 18 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, adding six players on offense and 12 on defense. 

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, U.S. & World

‘Methane gas is just another dirty fossil fuel’: FERC extends MVP construction deadline

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push DoD on implementing policy of federal firefighters trading shifts

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Football, Sports

Cry me a river: Florida State’s complaints about the ACC are getting old

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status