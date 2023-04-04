Countries
newslife sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in winchester motel room
Virginia

Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room

Crystal Graham
Published date:

department of justice logo 2023The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the life sentence for a man convicted in the Western District of Virginia for commercial sex trafficking and drug crimes.

Kendall Demarko Wysinger, 46, from Manassas, was convicted by a jury in January 2019 of sex trafficking and various drug crimes in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. In August 2020, Wysinger was sentenced to life in prison.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed that sentence.

According to evidence presented at trial, Wysinger used heroin to coerce his victims into engaging in commercial sex and employed threats and intimidation to ensure he maintained power and control over those victims. Wysinger routinely advertised these victims for commercial sex using online classified ads in Winchester, Shenandoah County and cities in West Virginia and Maryland, and used social media accounts to target and recruit women into his sex-trafficking operation.

According to court records, the defendant demanded his victims pay him nearly all of the money they received from commercial sex in order to pay their drug debts, his charges for posting ads online and the costs of transporting them to prostitution dates.

On one occasion, the heroin Wysinger distributed resulted in two overdoses.

Wysinger gave what he said was heroin to one victim of his sex trafficking ring and her friend, but the substance was actually fentanyl, a far more powerful synthetic opioid. Both victims overdosed as a result of fentanyl poisoning, and one of them eventually died. Wysinger was with both victims when they overdosed and left the victims unconscious in a Winchester motel room.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laura Taylor, Jennifer R. Bockhorst and Rachel Swartz handled the appeal for the United States.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

