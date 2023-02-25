Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news liberty defeats queens 73 53 clinches share of asun regular season title
Sports

Liberty defeats Queens, 73-53, clinches share of ASUN regular-season title

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty earned a share of the 2023 ASUN regular-season title, racing past Queens for a 73-53 victory on Friday evening in front of a Liberty Arena-record crowd of 4,041 fans.

The Flames finish the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and 15-3 ASUN mark. Liberty shares the ASUN regular season title with Kennesaw State (23-8, 15-3 ASUN).

In five years in the ASUN, the Flames have shared the ASUN regular season crown three times (2019, 2020, 2023), won the outright title once (2021) and claimed a division title (East Division, 2022) one time.

Liberty will be the No. 2 seed for the upcoming 2023 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship. The Flames will face either No. 7 seed North Florida (14-16, 9-9 ASUN) or No. 8 seed Bellarmine (14-17, 9-9 ASUN) in the quarterfinals.

UNF and Bellarmine will square off on Monday at 7 p.m. in the first round, with the winner set to face Liberty in Tuesday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Both games will be held at Liberty Arena.

The Flames’ 15 victories in conference play are their most ever in a conference season. Meanwhile, Liberty’s 24 regular season wins are the third most in school history.

Prior to Friday night’s game, the Flames honored their five-player senior class – Darius McGhee, Stephen Burggraf, Blake Preston, Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson – with a special ceremony. The program also honored managers Joshua Street and Tyler Czock.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

chris slade
Sports

Virginia Football Q&A: Why aren’t Slade, Sintim speaking at the coaches clinic?

Chris Graham
virginia power station dominion
Virginia

Virginia’s nuclear power stations transition to public alerts

Crystal Graham

Those living within a 10-mile radius of Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station will no longer hear siren alerts in the event of an emergency.

Local

Highland County receives $341K for Highland Inn property renovations

Crystal Graham

Highland County is one of four recipients of a site remediation grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assist Fund.

us china
U.S./World

House Republican extremists generate controversy over Biden Asia trade appointee

Chris Graham
us politics congress
U.S./World

Bipartisan push to ban members from Congress from trading stocks picks up steam

Chris Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 27-March 3

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 27-March 3

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy