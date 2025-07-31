Home Lexington: Food Lion foundation donates $5K to Washington & Lee’s backpack program
Education, Local

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
school bus student children backpack
(© ink drop – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee (CKWL) has received $5,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

The “Nourishing Our Neighbors” grant, designed to help feed neighbors in need, supports community feeding partners as they tackle food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives. The grant will support the ongoing efforts of the Campus Kitchen Backpack Program to assist families in Rockbridge County.

“With food insecurity rates rising in our area and household budgets becoming increasingly strained, the format of the Backpack Program provides a convenient and reliable support system to families in and around Rockbridge County. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the university’s Campus Kitchen Backpack Program, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support,” CKWL Coordinator Ryan Brink said.

The Campus Kitchen Backpack Program was established in 2009 to address the meal gap experienced by children receiving free and reduced lunch in schools throughout Rockbridge County. The backpack program provides weekly packages of non-perishable breakfast, lunch and snack items to registered children at area schools. The funding from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will go toward the purchase of food for the program, which delivers 650 backpacks each week to preschoolers, elementary school students and middle school students in local school districts.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger in their communities. and partners with Feeding America and local food agencies in 10 states.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

