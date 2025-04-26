Home Letter: We need to remember how much money it takes to run a city effectively
Letter: We need to remember how much money it takes to run a city effectively

Waynesboro has been attempting to run on a deficit for several years now. City Manager Mike Hamp has recommended an increase of property tax rate to 92 cents, and as stated in the minutes from the March 31 budget work session, that tax rate would “allow progress to be made on the Council’s stated priorities.”

This progress would include debt service for the high school renovation project, a significant impact on an employee pay plan anchored at a percentage of a living wage for a single earner, increased financial support for the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, salaries for three additional firefighters, two full-time sheriff’s deputies, one sworn officer and one civilian in the Police Department, and “full value of a community vitality fund.”

Jim Wood was the only Council member to support a lower tax rate of 85 cents.

A Community Vitality Fund has been proposed by Councilman Terry Short, which would be funded by setting aside 1 cent on the dollar from taxes, resulting in a fund of approximately $287,000 and be used to address economic disparity in the city, e.g., homelessness, food insecurity and other needs.

In light of the anticipated influx of new residents to Waynesboro from both Charlottesville and the employees expected to work at Northrop Grumman, who will expect a higher level of public services than are currently available, Waynesboro must be ready to provide a higher level of city emergency personnel. However, it would be terribly sad if improving Waynesboro’s emergency personnel positions and salaries meant being unable to offer meaningful support for economically disadvantaged families in our community.

As a member of the Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing, I support Mr. Short’s effort to think outside the box when trying to solve the problems created by tax revenues that have been kept at unrealistically depressed levels for years. I support his efforts to help Waynesboro meet the standards of similarly sized communities in our area, as well as to support those in our city who continue to struggle. We must remember how much money it takes to run a city effectively and that we should not expect that it can be done without some sacrifice on our part.

Letter from Connie Wright-Zink/Augusta County

