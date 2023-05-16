‘Let’s go seniors!:’ Waynesboro High Class seniors visit their elementary schools

Adulthood begins Friday night, but today Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2023 walked down the halls they knew as children.

Seniors visited the elementary school they attended in Waynesboro: William Perry, Wenonah, Berkeley Glenn or Westwood Hills where they were greeted by students and staff.

Westwood Hills Elementary School students lined up in the hallways this afternoon with signs ready to clap and cheer.

Members of the Class of 2023 who attended the elementary school visited in their caps and gowns and were welcomed with high-fives, cheers and signs that read “Let’s go seniors!”

At the end of the seniors’ walk through the school, a staff member at Westwood Hills came on the sound system to say “Congratulations, Class of 2023.”

Landon Campbell attended Westwood Hills from kindergarten to fifth grade and is part of the Class of 2023.

“It was a good experience. It felt good to have the recognition,” Landon said.

George Groves also attended Westwood Hills from kindergarten to fifth grade, and he said he saw several of his teachers today.

“I liked it. I thought it was good,” George said.

Dr. Greg Harris has been principal of Westwood Hills Elementary for four years, and he has a special connection to the school. He attended kindergarten and first grade at the school before his family moved to Augusta County.

“It’s a good feeling just because of the community [in Waynesboro],” Harris said.

His dreams of becoming a school principal, however, did not begin until eight or nine years ago when he joined Waynesboro Public Schools.

Harris previously served as assistant principal at William Perry Elementary School.

“I really enjoy this day,” Harris said of the high school seniors visiting.

He said that students will ask for certain teachers and teachers will ask about students they know are graduates.

“It’s a whole lot of fun to see the seniors looking for their teachers.”