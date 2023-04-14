LEGO Group breaks ground on 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Chesterfield

LEGO Group celebrated Thursday with a groundbreaking at their manufacturing plant in Chesterfield.
A new 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Meadowville Technology Park will bring 1,761 new jobs with an investment of $1 billion by the company.
“Everything is awesome in the Commonwealth. I am so pleased that the LEGO Group looked at 40 states to build its 1.7-million-square-foot-factory, and chose Virginia to build its next chapter. Virginia is competing to win the best of the best,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said at the groundbreaking. “Together, we’re making Virginia the best place to live, work, and play. I look forward to an extraordinary future of building dreams from this manufacturing facility brick by brick.”
