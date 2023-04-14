Countries
newslego group breaks ground on 1 7 million square foot facility in chesterfield
Virginia

LEGO Group breaks ground on 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Chesterfield

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participates in the LEGO Group manufacturing plant groundbreaking in Chesterfield, Apr. 13, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, the Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

LEGO Group celebrated Thursday with a groundbreaking at their manufacturing plant in Chesterfield.

A new 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Meadowville Technology Park will bring 1,761 new jobs with an investment of $1 billion by the company.

“Everything is awesome in the Commonwealth. I am so pleased that the LEGO Group looked at 40 states to build its 1.7-million-square-foot-factory, and chose Virginia to build its next chapter. Virginia is competing to win the best of the best,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said at the groundbreaking. “Together, we’re making Virginia the best place to live, work, and play. I look forward to an extraordinary future of building dreams from this manufacturing facility brick by brick.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

