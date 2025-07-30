Bill would modernize American reporting system with student outcome data

The College Transparency Act (CTA) would ensure students and families have better information as they consider higher education opportunities in the United States.

The CTA would modernize the college reporting system for postsecondary data by providing accurate reporting on student outcomes such as enrollment, completion and post-college earnings across colleges and majors.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, of Virginia joined a bipartisan group of Senate colleagues in introducing the bill today.

“For many Virginians, higher education is one of the best investments for one’s future, and it’s vital that students and families have accurate information about student outcomes before choosing the right school and program for them. I’m proud to join colleagues from both sides of the aisle to introduce the College Transparency Act to ensure our college reporting system is up to date and able to provide Virginians with the most important information as they make this life-changing decision,” Kaine said.

The information provided by the CTA will give students a clear understanding of the return on investment in higher education and help them to make better decisions regarding the schools and programs of study that are best for them and their goals. The legislation would also promote better outcomes by aiding institutions of learning and policymakers in their work to improve the postsecondary education system, and assist businesses and other employers in finding potential employees best suited to a particular field.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the introduction of the College Transparency Act. This legislation will make postsecondary data available to students and employers, empowering students to make informed decisions about their education and career paths while equipping employers with the data necessary to connect with skilled talent. The College Transparency Act will strengthen our education system, enhance workforce competitiveness and drive economic growth,” Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said.