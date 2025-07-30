Home Bill would modernize American reporting system with student outcome data
Education, Politics, U.S. & World

Bill would modernize American reporting system with student outcome data

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
graduation caps in air
(© fotoinfot – stock.adobe.com)

The College Transparency Act (CTA) would ensure students and families have better information as they consider higher education opportunities in the United States.

The CTA would modernize the college reporting system for postsecondary data by providing accurate reporting on student outcomes such as enrollment, completion and post-college earnings across colleges and majors.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, of Virginia joined a bipartisan group of Senate colleagues in introducing the bill today.

“For many Virginians, higher education is one of the best investments for one’s future, and it’s vital that students and families have accurate information about student outcomes before choosing the right school and program for them. I’m proud to join colleagues from both sides of the aisle to introduce the College Transparency Act to ensure our college reporting system is up to date and able to provide Virginians with the most important information as they make this life-changing decision,” Kaine said.

The information provided by the CTA will give students a clear understanding of the return on investment in higher education and help them to make better decisions regarding the schools and programs of study that are best for them and their goals. The legislation would also promote better outcomes by aiding institutions of learning and policymakers in their work to improve the postsecondary education system, and assist businesses and other employers in finding potential employees best suited to a particular field.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the introduction of the College Transparency Act. This legislation will make postsecondary data available to students and employers, empowering students to make informed decisions about their education and career paths while equipping employers with the data necessary to connect with skilled talent. The College Transparency Act will strengthen our education system, enhance workforce competitiveness and drive economic growth,” Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

tiki barber uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football alum Tiki Barber out at CBS, joining WFAN on New York Giants radio team

Chris Graham
donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Schumer lead efforts to force release of Epstein files

Chris Graham

Senate Democrats are trying a couple of things to force the release of the Epstein files. Neither will work, but anyway.

Virginia Museum Natural History Waynesboro campus rendering
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Fate of $36M natural history museum hinges on state funding

Crystal Graham

The key to the redevelopment and revitalization of Downtown Waynesboro may hinge on the completion of a $36 million natural history museum.

Arts, Virginia

‘Important part of Fredericksburg’: Mary Washington Monument defaced

Rebecca Barnabi
uva money
Go 'Hoos

UVA Athletics requiring student-athletes to sign ‘binding’ contracts

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘Affirmations in Color’: Crozet artist’s works in contrast on display at Art Hive

Rebecca Barnabi
trans healthcare
Health, Politics, Virginia

VCU Health joins UVA Health in ending gender-affirming care for trans teens

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status