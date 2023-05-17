Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslegislation to protect police departments will provide much needed support
U.S./World

Legislation to protect police departments ‘will provide much needed support’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Invest to Protect Act was introduced in 2022 and passed the U.S. House later that year, but did not make it to the president’s desk.

The legislation is led by U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and John Rutherford of Florida, who is a former sheriff. Companion legislation is led in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger supports the legislation to make sure police officers in smaller communities and rural areas have the resources, recruiting tools and training they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.

“The men and women of local law enforcement who keep our communities safe deserve the support necessary to do their jobs. As a former federal law enforcement officer and daughter of a career law enforcement officer, I’m deeply grateful for the officers who work each day to protect their neighbors,” Spanberger said. “I’m proud to once again back the Invest to Protect Act to help all of our local police departments — like many I represent in smaller, more rural communities — keep their officers and our neighbors safe. By providing these police departments with long overdue investments in training, retention bonuses, recruitment resources, and mental health services, this bipartisan bill recognizes the wide array of challenges faced by those who put on the badge and helps provide the support they deserve for their service.”

The legislation has the support of Virginia law enforcement departments, like the Culpeper Police Department.

“This bipartisan legislation will provide much needed support in continuing to keep our small to mid-sized towns, like Culpeper, safe across America,” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle said. “I am pleased this legislation will continue to invest in the recruitment and retention of qualified police officers, but more importantly, focus on mental health resources for our current police officers.”

The bill would invest in officer safety, de-escalation and domestic violence response training to allow officers to receive critical training that will make them more effective at their jobs and not put a strain on department budgets. Grants would be provided to recruit new officers for small departments and provide retention bonuses.

Invest to Protect Act would also provide mental health resources for police officers.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
2 Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports
3 Waynesboro seems to be giving up on tourist dollars: Why that’s a bad idea
4 Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose
5 ACC open to new revenue-sharing model, seems to stave off inevitable breakup, for now

Latest News

CPA business finance audit
Local

Waynesboro eighth-grade students create business plan, marketing for farm produce

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Local

Albemarle County: Relatives who refused to return baby to birth mother arrested for abduction

Chris Graham

Two people are in custody in a reported attempted child abduction case in Albemarle County.

reading
Culture

Augusta County Library launches All Together Now! summer reading program

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Library launched its All Together Now! Summer Reading Program on Monday.

police car
Virginia

Culpeper County: Single-vehicle crash takes life of Burr Hill woman on Monday

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Virginia

One dead in Orange County head-on crash between GMC, tractor-trailer on Route 522

Chris Graham
higher ed
Local

SVEC awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors

Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner
Virginia

Mark Warner to Glenn Youngkin on DEI: It’s just what is best for business

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy