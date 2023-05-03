Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newslawmakers call on buttigieg to better protect americans with disabilities in air travel
U.S./World

Lawmakers call on Buttigieg to better protect Americans with disabilities in air travel

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Hanoi Photography – stock.adobe.com)

The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) was signed into law in 1986 to protect airline passengers with disabilities.

But the law does not allow passengers with disabilities to enforce their own rights through civil litigation as the Americans with Disabilities Act does. They can only file a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia is leading an effort to encourage the U.S. DOT to review enforcement of disability-related violations. Spanberger, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Dina Titus of Nevada sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg asking for review of the enforcement of the ACAA and for the DOT to better protect Americans with disabilities in air travel.

The members of Congress were prompted to send the letter after hearing from Virginians with disabilities who have faced unacceptable treatment, were dropped from their wheelchairs while boarding airplanes and had their wheelchairs lost or damaged by airlines. The lawmakers are requesting additional information about the process in place to investigate and adjudicate disability-related complaints, and requested information as to how many of the 1,394 disability-related complaints filed in 2021 were dismissed, resulted in a civil monetary penalty or were otherwise remedied.

“We write to request information regarding your Department’s enforcement of the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) out of concern for our constituents and individuals across the nation with disabilities who have experienced discrimination and unacceptable treatment in air travel,” Spanberger and her colleagues wrote. “We have heard horrifying stories from our constituents with disabilities about airlines dropping them from wheelchairs while boarding airplanes, damaging or losing their wheelchairs, and other reproaches to their safety, health, and dignity. Passengers with disabilities continue to face unnecessary and discriminatory barriers that prevent them from participating in society on an equal basis.”

The lawmakers continued, “Our constituents — and all Americans — deserve more. We look forward to your response and working with you to protect the civil rights, safety, and dignity of those we serve with disabilities.”

“An average of 28 wheelchairs are damaged daily by airlines, essentially rendering them useless and removing mobility for people with disabilities,” Larry Bram, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Program Development, Easterseals DC MD VA, said. “Easterseals supports Congresswoman Spanberger’s call for better enforcement of the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) to protect the health, safety, and dignity of Virginians with disabilities. Air travel is the only major mode of public transit that does not allow people with disabilities who use wheelchairs to stay in their chairs. Trains, buses, even taxis have all accommodated wheelchair users with dignity. The discrimination and risks to their health and dignity they face when they travel by air are only compounded by the fear of a loss of mobility they may face because their wheelchairs were damaged in flight.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Chris Graham
first amendment news
U.S./World

Press groups pushing NC prosecutor to drop trespassing charges against two reporters

Chris Graham

A coalition of 45 press organizations are calling on a North Carolina prosecutor to drop charges against two journalists who were convicted of trespassing for recording police conducting a homeless encampment sweep.

U.S./World

Legislation goes after source of rising mental health illness among children: social media

Rebecca Barnabi

The Kids Online Safety Act would promote privacy and give children and parents more online autonomy.

uva health
Local

Leading researcher in physiology looks ‘forward to learning from this great community at UVA Health’

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get

Chris Graham
design build dukes JMU arboretum
Culture

Beyond the classroom: JMU students source urban wood for work at arboretum

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Congressional members want Chinese clothing company to provide proof of not using forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy